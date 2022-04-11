The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Cooper Companies worth $94,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $407.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,807. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.51 and a 200 day moving average of $406.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

