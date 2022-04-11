Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $93,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in American Water Works by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.00. 9,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

