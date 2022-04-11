MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $277.93

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $277.93 and last traded at $281.93, with a volume of 294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.04.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.