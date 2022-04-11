Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.94

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 86396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Itafos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$696.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

