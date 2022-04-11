Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.19

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.19 and last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 1959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.