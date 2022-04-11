Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $90.50 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of TransDigm Group worth $90,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,487,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,876,000 after buying an additional 66,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,598,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $644.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $648.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

