Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. HSBC started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

HXGBY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 72,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

