TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.17 ($2.81).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUI. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

TUI stock traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 241.50 ($3.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 166.70 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.57.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

