Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

DCTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,909. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

