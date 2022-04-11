Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,273 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,273 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Hershey worth $95,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,837 shares of company stock worth $207,042,442. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.88. 5,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.51. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $226.57.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

