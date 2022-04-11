PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of PTC worth $99,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in PTC by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.02. 6,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.15.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.