Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 10,936 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of WEC Energy Group worth $106,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $105.17.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

