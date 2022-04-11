Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

