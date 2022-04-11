Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

JHAA stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

