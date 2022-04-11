Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

