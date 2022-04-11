BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

