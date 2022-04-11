Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter.

