Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $178.23 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of SVB Financial Group worth $178,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,906,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

SIVB traded up $14.13 on Monday, hitting $514.50. 2,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $486.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

