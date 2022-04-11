Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 39,299 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of Best Buy worth $168,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.71. 26,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,316. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

