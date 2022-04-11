Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $164.42 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Travelers Companies worth $164,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,237,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.12. 7,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

