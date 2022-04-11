Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $160.05 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $160,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 107.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $29.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $517.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,988. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

