Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,713 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,713 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.74% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $108,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.11.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $301.48. 14,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average of $295.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

