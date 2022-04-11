Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 100,202 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 7.19% of PagerDuty worth $214,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,238 shares of company stock worth $7,618,598 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,796. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

