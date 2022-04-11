Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $81.23 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

