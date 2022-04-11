The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

NYSE CLX opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

