American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.14 on Monday. American International Group has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

