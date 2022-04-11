Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE JRO opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $10.49.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 111,242 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

