Rune Market Cap Reaches $994,920.52 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.61 or 0.00179912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $994,920.52 and approximately $4,188.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.50 or 0.07385384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,077.41 or 1.00404687 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

