BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

