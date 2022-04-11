Analysts Expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.31). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.18. 1,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,943. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

