Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.7% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 362,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 97,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 125,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,984. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

