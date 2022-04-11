Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 34297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.