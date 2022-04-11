Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NVG stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.08. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,226. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.