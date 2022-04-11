Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $14.04. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 2,933 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $609.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

