Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $194,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 60,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,988. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

