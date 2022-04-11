Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NKG opened at $11.39 on Monday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

