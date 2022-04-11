Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $184.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pinduoduo worth $184,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 154,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,952,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

