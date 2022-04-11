Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $178.69 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of Tractor Supply worth $178,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

TSCO stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.16. 5,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.75 and its 200-day moving average is $220.01. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

