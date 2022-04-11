Insider Buying: T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) CEO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) CEO John J. Sperzel III acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TTOO stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,754. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

TTOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

