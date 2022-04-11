Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $154.58

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.58.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 93.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 144.4% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $92,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.