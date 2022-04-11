Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 5,047 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

