Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 29th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BCX opened at $11.15 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,117,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 91,987 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

