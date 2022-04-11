Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $227.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $64,378.68 and approximately $227.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.82 or 0.07368694 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,992.57 or 0.99861054 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

