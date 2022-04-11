Venus Market Cap Tops $117.81 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $117.81 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for $9.68 or 0.00023582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,992.53 or 0.99860964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00061132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00226385 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

