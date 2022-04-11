Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) versus Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Financial Comparison

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 28.05% N/A N/A Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Scully Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.26 $20.75 million $3.73 8.02 Scully Royalty $44.37 million 3.59 $280,000.00 N/A N/A

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Private Bancorp of America and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.11%. Scully Royalty has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 688.68%. Given Scully Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Summary

Scully Royalty beats Private Bancorp of America on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Scully Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merkanti Holding segment comprises of regulated specialty trade finance and merchant banking businesses. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

