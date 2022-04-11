General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

NYSE GM opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 910.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

