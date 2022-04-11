Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $17,653,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Canada Goose by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Canada Goose by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Canada Goose by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 81,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. 28,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,893. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.