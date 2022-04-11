Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,136,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $92.44 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.