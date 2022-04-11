Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Qurate Retail worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.70. 39,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,037. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

