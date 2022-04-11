Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Albany International worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 161.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $9,252,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Albany International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Albany International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 339.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $81.91. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,515. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

